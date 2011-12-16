MUMBAI Dec 16 India's guar futures are expected to open up on Friday on buying by millers and exporters to replenish stocks, which are at all time low, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.93 percent at 6,714 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 6,754 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high, in the previous session.

* Good demand for from the United States and Europe for guar gum, a by-product of guar, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders say.

CHANA

Chana futures are expected to remain range bound as low consumer demand and prospects of higher output in the current season is dragging down the prices, while reduced stocks with dealers could provide support, analysts said.

* The key chana January contract on NCDEX closed down 1.17 percent at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)