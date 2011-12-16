MUMBAI Dec 16 India's guar futures are
expected to open up on Friday on buying by millers and exporters
to replenish stocks, which are at all time low, analysts said.
* The most traded guar seed January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up
3.93 percent at 6,714 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4
percent upper circuit at 6,754 rupees per 100 kg, a new record
high, in the previous session.
* Good demand for from the United States and Europe for guar
gum, a by-product of guar, which is mostly used as a controlling
agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders say.
CHANA
Chana futures are expected to remain range bound as low
consumer demand and prospects of higher output in the current
season is dragging down the prices, while reduced stocks with
dealers could provide support, analysts said.
* The key chana January contract on NCDEX closed
down 1.17 percent at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)