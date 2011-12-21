MUMBAI Dec 21 India's guar futures are likely to open down on profit taking following the sharp rise in its prices in previous two sessions, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up at 6,757 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract hit the 4 percent daily upper limit in previous two consecutive sessions.

CHANA

Chana futures are expected open up due to buying by traders expecting an increase in demand in the winter months and on fears of a fall in acreage this year, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the January chana contract closed down 0.91 percent at 3,380 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana sowing in western Mahararshtra state and southern Karnataka has been slow and could see a drop in acreage, traders say. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)