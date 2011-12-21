MUMBAI Dec 21 India's guar futures are
likely to open down on profit taking following the sharp rise in
its prices in previous two sessions, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the January guar seed contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up at
6,757 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract hit the 4 percent daily upper limit in
previous two consecutive sessions.
CHANA
Chana futures are expected open up due to buying by traders
expecting an increase in demand in the winter months and on
fears of a fall in acreage this year, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the January chana contract closed down
0.91 percent at 3,380 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana sowing in western Mahararshtra state and southern
Karnataka has been slow and could see a drop in acreage, traders
say.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)