MUMBAI Dec 23 India's guar futures are
expected to open down on Friday on profit taking and concerns
demand from consuming industries could fell due to the steep
rise in price.
* On Thursday, the January guar seed contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) closed up
1.74 percent at 6,883 percent at 6,750 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a fresh record high of
7,036 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed and gum prices have risen so much that traders
fear demand from confectionary producers in Europe and China may
decline as they might not find it profitable to import at such
high prices, triggering a sell-off, traders say.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to trade in a narrow range with
negative bias as lower demand in spot markets is pressuring
prices. A decline in acreage and reduced stocks with wholesale
dealers could prevent a sharp fall in the prices, analysts said.
* The chana January contract closed down 1.54
percent at 3,256 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)