MUMBAI Dec 23 India's guar futures are expected to open down on Friday on profit taking and concerns demand from consuming industries could fell due to the steep rise in price.

* On Thursday, the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) closed up 1.74 percent at 6,883 percent at 6,750 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a fresh record high of 7,036 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed and gum prices have risen so much that traders fear demand from confectionary producers in Europe and China may decline as they might not find it profitable to import at such high prices, triggering a sell-off, traders say.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to trade in a narrow range with negative bias as lower demand in spot markets is pressuring prices. A decline in acreage and reduced stocks with wholesale dealers could prevent a sharp fall in the prices, analysts said.

* The chana January contract closed down 1.54 percent at 3,256 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)