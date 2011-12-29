MUMBAI Dec 29 India's guar seed futures are expected to open down on Thursday due to profit taking following the sharp rise in its prices on Wednesday and special margins imposed by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* On Wednesday, the guar seed for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 4 percent, the maximum permissable limit for a session, at 7,272 rupees per 100 kg.

* In order to limit speculative trade, NCDEX on Monday raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- third time in a month.

* This follows an investigation by the market regulator into the recent price spikes. Guar seed contracts had the highest volume of trade on the NCDEX between Dec. 1 to 15.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open down on lower consumer demand in spot markets, though a decline in acreage in the current season and hopes of revival of demand in the next month could reverse the trend.

* On Wednesday, the chana January contract closed 0.78 percent down at 3,278 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect consumer demand to improve by mid-January due to marriage and festival season demand. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)