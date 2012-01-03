MUMBAI Jan 3 India's guar futures are expected open up on Tuesday on continued demand from exporters and a fall in arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract closed up 4 percent, the upper circuit, on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 7,334 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar prices have nearly doubled since September, triggering an investigation by the regulator Forward Markets Commission.

CHANA

Chana futures in India are seen opening down on a fall in consumer demand and an expected increase in supplies in spot markets from the new season crop though analysts believe hopes of revival in demand during the approaching festive and marriage season could reverse the drop.

* The January chana contract closed down 0.38 percent at 3,341 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)