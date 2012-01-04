MUMBAI Jan 4 India's guar seed futures
are expected to open lower on Wednesday on profit-taking after
they touched a record high in the previous session, and on fears
the government may intervene to curb volatility in prices,
analysts said.
* The January guar futures on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.5 percent at 7,520
rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high of 7,590 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar rose 143 rupees to 7,323
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures in India are likely to open higher on buying
by local traders and millers expecting good consumer during the
approaching festive and wedding season, and a decline in area
under cultivation.
* The chana January contract closed up 1.13 percent
to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)