MUMBAI Jan 4 India's guar seed futures are expected to open lower on Wednesday on profit-taking after they touched a record high in the previous session, and on fears the government may intervene to curb volatility in prices, analysts said.

* The January guar futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.5 percent at 7,520 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high of 7,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar rose 143 rupees to 7,323 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India are likely to open higher on buying by local traders and millers expecting good consumer during the approaching festive and wedding season, and a decline in area under cultivation.

* The chana January contract closed up 1.13 percent to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)