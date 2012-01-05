MUMBAI Jan 5 India's guar futures are
expected to open down on Thursday on profit-taking and fears
that export demand from Europe and China might get affected at
higher levels, analysts said.
* The January guar seed on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.75 percent at 7,652
rupees per 100 kg, easing from a fresh record high of 7,720
rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few
months and traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong
export demand, weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks
and a decline in output.
* Both the Forward Market Commission and the NCDEX are
currently investigating reasons for the gains, which some
players feel are out of proportion.
CHANA
Chana futures in India are likely to open firm on hopes of
revival of demand in January due to advent of the wedding season
and a slew of local festivals and on lower sowing in on going
winter crop season.
* January chana contract closed up 0.23 percent at
3,387 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)