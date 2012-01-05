MUMBAI Jan 5 India's guar futures are expected to open down on Thursday on profit-taking and fears that export demand from Europe and China might get affected at higher levels, analysts said.

* The January guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.75 percent at 7,652 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a fresh record high of 7,720 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few months and traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong export demand, weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output.

* Both the Forward Market Commission and the NCDEX are currently investigating reasons for the gains, which some players feel are out of proportion.

CHANA

Chana futures in India are likely to open firm on hopes of revival of demand in January due to advent of the wedding season and a slew of local festivals and on lower sowing in on going winter crop season.

* January chana contract closed up 0.23 percent at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)