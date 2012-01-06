MUMBAI Jan 6 India guar futures are likely to open down on Friday on fears that the commodities market regualator could take some stringent action to curb volatility in prices and on concerns that demand could get impacted at higher level.

* The most active guar January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.06 percent 7,571 rupees per 100 kg.

* A preliminary investigation by the commodity market regulator has found some irregularities in guar seed and guar gum trade whose prices have more than doubled in past eight month, Forward Markets Commission said on Thursday.

CHANA

Chana futures are expected to trade higher on buying by local traders and millers to meet the festival season demand and on a decline in area under pulses cultivation in the on-going rabi (winter sowing) season.

* As on Dec. 30, pulses have been sown on 13.85 million hectares as compared with 14 milion hectares a year ago, the government data showed.

* Chana January contract closed up 1 percent at 3,421 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)