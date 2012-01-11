MUMBAI Jan 11 India's guar futures are likely to fall on Wednesday on profit taking following the sharp rise in prices and fears export demand from China and Europe might get impacted at higher level, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the January guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at its 4 percent daily upper limit and closed at 8,536 rupees per 100 kg, a fresh record high.

* The contract has risen more than 20 percent since the beginning of this year.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last, month FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to trade in a range as traders await initial trends in the new crop arrivals before taking positions.

* A decline in pulses cultivation area and hopes of increase in demand during the festival season are seen supporting the prices, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the January chana contract closed marginally up at 3,431 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is a winter-sown crop and its harvest begins from mid-January.

* Marginal supplies from the new crop have started hitting spot markets in southern states and likely to gain momentum in next few days. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)