MUMBAI Jan 11 India's guar futures are
likely to fall on Wednesday on profit taking following the sharp
rise in prices and fears export demand from China and Europe
might get impacted at higher level, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the January guar seed on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at its 4
percent daily upper limit and closed at 8,536 rupees per 100 kg,
a fresh record high.
* The contract has risen more than 20 percent since the
beginning of this year.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause
notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional
information from 30 others following a preliminary
investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in
guar gum and guar seed.
* Last, month FMC increased the special margin levied on
guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to trade in a range as traders
await initial trends in the new crop arrivals before taking
positions.
* A decline in pulses cultivation area and hopes of increase
in demand during the festival season are seen supporting the
prices, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the January chana contract closed
marginally up at 3,431 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana is a winter-sown crop and its harvest begins from
mid-January.
* Marginal supplies from the new crop have started hitting
spot markets in southern states and likely to gain momentum in
next few days.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)