MUMBAI Jan 19 India's guar futures are
expected to open up on Thursday on strong demand from the United
States and Europe, though analysts expect the volatility in
prices to continue till the January contract expires.
* On Wednesday, the February guar seed contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
locked at the 4 percent upper circuit at 10,528 rupees per 100
kg.
* The exchange has raised the long-side special cash margins
to 60 percent from the earlier 40 percent effective Jan. 18, it
said in a statement late on Monday.
* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to
curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more
than doubled since September.
* The Rajasthan government has revised the 2011 production
estimates for guar seed upwards to 1.21 million tonnes from its
earlier estimate of 1.14 million tonnes.
CHANA:
India's chana futures are likely to open down on arrivals
from new season crop and on conducive weather conditions, which
could support good yields, analysts said.
* February chana closed down 0.75 percent on
Wednesday at 3,145 rupees per 100 kg, after reversing initial
gains.
* Arrivals of chana from the new season crop have started in
small amounts in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and are likely to
gain momentum in next few days, dealers said.
* Key chana growing north-western Rajasthan state received
rains over the past few days, weather department data showed,
which traders said was good for the crop's growth.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)