MUMBAI Jan 19 India's guar futures are expected to open up on Thursday on strong demand from the United States and Europe, though analysts expect the volatility in prices to continue till the January contract expires.

* On Wednesday, the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at the 4 percent upper circuit at 10,528 rupees per 100 kg.

* The exchange has raised the long-side special cash margins to 60 percent from the earlier 40 percent effective Jan. 18, it said in a statement late on Monday.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more than doubled since September.

* The Rajasthan government has revised the 2011 production estimates for guar seed upwards to 1.21 million tonnes from its earlier estimate of 1.14 million tonnes.

CHANA:

India's chana futures are likely to open down on arrivals from new season crop and on conducive weather conditions, which could support good yields, analysts said.

* February chana closed down 0.75 percent on Wednesday at 3,145 rupees per 100 kg, after reversing initial gains.

* Arrivals of chana from the new season crop have started in small amounts in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and are likely to gain momentum in next few days, dealers said.

* Key chana growing north-western Rajasthan state received rains over the past few days, weather department data showed, which traders said was good for the crop's growth.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)