MUMBAI Jan 20 India's guar futures are expected to open down on Friday on profit booking following a sharp rise in the two previous sessions and as traders are likely to readjust their positions after the expiry of the first month contract, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.82 percent at 10,931 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 10,950 rupees per 100 kg, a fresh record high.

* Guar prices have rallied over the past few months and have more than doubled since September.

* Last month the regulator launched an investigation into the price spikes and issued notices to five brokers as the probe indicated irregularities in guar trade.

CHANA:

India's chana futures are likely to open down on an expected increase in supplies from the new season crop and on low consumer demand in spot markets, analysts said.

* The February chana contract closed up 1.46 percent at 3,191 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals of chana from the new season crop have started in small amounts in Maharashtra and Karnataka states, and are likely to gain momentum in the next few days, dealers said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)