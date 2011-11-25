MUMBAI Nov 25 India's chana futures are
likely to open down on lacklustre demand and on increase in
acreage during the current rabi (winter-sowning) season,
analysts said.
* The most active chana December contract on NCDEX
closed up 0.17 percent at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures are expected to open up on hopes
of increase in export demand, a fall in output in the current
season, and on low stocks with traders, though strong arrivals
in spot market could limit the gains, analysts said.
* The most active guar seed for December delivery on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up
after hitting the 4 upper circuit at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg in
the previous session.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)