MUMBAI Nov 25 India's chana futures are likely to open down on lacklustre demand and on increase in acreage during the current rabi (winter-sowning) season, analysts said.

* The most active chana December contract on NCDEX closed up 0.17 percent at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures are expected to open up on hopes of increase in export demand, a fall in output in the current season, and on low stocks with traders, though strong arrivals in spot market could limit the gains, analysts said.

* The most active guar seed for December delivery on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up after hitting the 4 upper circuit at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)