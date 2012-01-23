MUMBAI Jan 23 India's guar futures are expected to open down on profit taking and on concerns that export demand from Europe and China could fall at higher levels, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at 4 percent upper circuit at 11,828 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high, in the previous session.

* Guar prices have rallied over the past few months and have more than doubled since November.

* Last month, the regulator launched an investigation into the price spikes and issued notices to five brokers as the probe indicated irregularities in guar trade.

CHANA

India's chana futures are expected to open down on arrivals from the new season crop and a weak demand in spot markets, though a firmness in prices of other pulses could limit the downtrend, analysts said.

* The February chana contract closed up 0.78 percent higher in the previous session.

* Arrivals of chana from the new season crop have started in small amounts in Maharashtra and Karnataka states and are likely to gain momentum in the next few days, dealers said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)