MUMBAI Feb 1 India's guar seed futures are likely to fall on Wednesday on profit taking following a sharp rise in prices in the previous session and on concerns export demand could be hurt at higher price levels, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.98 percent at 12,168 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 12,171 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree on strong export demand for guar gum, mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, from the United States, traders say.

* The prices have more than doubled since November, triggering a regulatory probe and strong measures by the exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar trade volumes in India, to curb the volatility in prices.

CHANA

India's chana futures are likely to open down on expected increase in supplies in spot markets from the new season crop, though concern over fall in output and firmness in prices of other pulses could reverse the trend, analysts said.

* The February chana contract closed up 2.18 percent to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter-sown crop whose planting begins in October and harvesting in mid-January. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)