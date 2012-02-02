MUMBAI Feb 2 India's guar seed futures
are likely to open down on profit taking on Thursday following a
sharp rise in prices in previous two sessions, analysts said.
* Buying by exporters and traders, who expect a further rise
in prices could limit the downtrend, they said.
* On Wednesday, the February guar seed contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed
up 3.51 percent at 12,596 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to
348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data
showed. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the
financial year ended in March 2011.
CHANA:
Chana futures in India are seen extending gains for the
fourth straight session on concerns production might fall on
lower acreage and unfavourable weather conditions, which could
adversely impact yield is key growing states.
* The February chana contract closed up 1.6 percent
at 3,238 rupees per 100 kg.
* Lesser winter rain in key growing areas has impacted the
yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting
of the pulse, traders said.
