MUMBAI Feb 3 India's guar futures are likely to extend losses on Friday on fears export demand could be hit due to high prices, though buying by traders and exporters to replenish stocks could reverse the trend later, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.62 percent at 12,139 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 12,730 rupees in the previous session.

* Guar prices are on a rising spree for the past few months on strong export demand and have more than doubled since November.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the financial year that ended in March 2011.

CHANA

India's chana futures are likely to open up for the fifth straight session on buying by traders expecting a decline in output due to a fall in area under cultivation and on hopes of increase in demand from consumers.

* The February chana contract closed 1.21 percent higher at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.

* Lower winter rain in key growing areas have impacted yields and this could result in a decline in overall harvesting of the pulse supporting prices, traders said.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)