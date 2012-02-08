MUMBAI Feb 8 India's guar seed futures
are likely to extend losses on Wednesday on concerns over export
demand, analysts said.
* Low stocks with traders and short covering following the
sharp fall in prices could however reverse the trend, they said.
* On Tuesday, the February guar seed on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.85
percent at 11,704 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the 3
percent initial lower circuit at 11,631 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract fell by over 1,000 rupees in previous five
sessions.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to open up on expectations of a
decline in output this year and on a revival in consumer demand
during the approaching festive season.
* The February chana contract closed up 0.30 percent
at 3,336 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)