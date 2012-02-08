MUMBAI Feb 8 India's guar seed futures are likely to extend losses on Wednesday on concerns over export demand, analysts said.

* Low stocks with traders and short covering following the sharp fall in prices could however reverse the trend, they said.

* On Tuesday, the February guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.85 percent at 11,704 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the 3 percent initial lower circuit at 11,631 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell by over 1,000 rupees in previous five sessions.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open up on expectations of a decline in output this year and on a revival in consumer demand during the approaching festive season.

* The February chana contract closed up 0.30 percent at 3,336 rupees per 100 kg.

