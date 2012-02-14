MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian guar futures are likely to open down on Tuesday on profit-taking following the sharp rise in prices in the previous five sessions, though lower stocks with dealers due to negligible arrivals in the spot could reverse the trend.

* The March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.72 percent at 14,020 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new record high at 14,061 rupees, in the previous session.

* The contract has risen nearly 20 percent in the previous five trading sessions.

* Guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is mostly used as controlling agent in crude oil and natural gas drilling. It is also used as thickening agent in various sectors such as food, FMCG, textile and pharmaceuticals.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open down on increased supplies in the spot markets from the new season crop though concerns over decline in output could limit the downtrend.

* The March chana contract closed down 1.67 percent at 3,413 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the world's total production. A winter-sown crop, it is the largest produced pulse crop in the country, with a 40 percent share of the total pulse production. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)