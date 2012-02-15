MUMBAI Feb 15 India's guar futures are likely to open down on Wednesday on profit-taking following the sharp rise in prices in the previous six sessions, though analysts expect the volatility to continue till the expiry of the first month contract.

* The March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.91 percent at 14,612 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new record high at 14,624 rupees, in the previous session.

* The contract has risen nearly 24 percent in the previous six trading sessions.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few months and have more than doubled since November.

CHANA

Chana prices are expected to fall in early trade on increased supply in the spot market though concern over decline in output and an expected rise in spot markets could reverse the trend, analysts said.

* The March chana contract closed up 1.18 percent at 3,403 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)