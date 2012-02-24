MUMBAI Feb 24 India's guar seed futures are likely to hit a new record high on Friday on supply constraints as exporters rush to procure the commodity from every possible source amid negligible carry forward stocks, analysts said.

* On Thursday, the March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.29 percent at 15,790 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 16,053 rupees per 100 kg.

* The demand for guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, has gone up on adoption of new technologies in oil and gas drilling where guar gum is now mainly used as sealant in horizontal fracturing of oil wells.

* However, a fall in production amid strong demand has raised apprehensions about the possible shortage of guar seeds in spot markets and is pushing prices higher.

CHANA

India's chana futures are likely to hit a new contract high for the fourth straight session on estimated fall in output amid low carry forward stocks with dealers.

* The chana March contract closed up 1.38 percent at 3,659 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new contract high at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)