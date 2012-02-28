MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian chana futures are
likely to fall on Tuesday, snapping a seven-session rally, on
profit-taking and rising arrivals in the spot markets, although
low stocks with dealers and estimates of a fall in output are
seen capping the drop, analysts said.
* The March chana contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.34 percent at 3,774
rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 3,849 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Chana prices are likely to fall after mid-March when
arrivals from Madhya Pradesh state would reach their peak,
traders said.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year
ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures are likely to fall on profit-taking and on
an expected decline in demand from overseas, although buying by
exporters to meet earlier commitments amid negligible stocks
could reverse the trend.
* Analysts expect volatility in guar prices to continue till
the expiry of the March contract.
* The March guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed
up 3.93 percent at 18,048 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
record high at 18,059 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)