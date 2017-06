MUMBAI Nov 18 India's chana futures are likely to trade higher early on Friday on lack of fresh supplies in spot market and on firmness in prices of other pulses, analysts said.

* The most active chana contract for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.31 percent at 3,616 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

GUAR SEED

India's guar futures are expected to open down on extended profit taking after a sharp rise in prices and on expected rise in supplies in spot market, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed December contract on NCDEX closed down 0.18 percent at 4,304 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract had rise nearly 4 percent in previous two sesssions before falling on Thursday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)