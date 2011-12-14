MUMBAI Dec 14 India's chana futures are
expected to open weak on Wednesday on prospects of higher output
in the current season and some profit taking following the sharp
rise in the previous session.
* The most traded January chana on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.18
percent at 3,303 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
upper circuit at 3,318 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures are expected to open up on strong
demand, a weak rupee, low carry-forward stocks and fears output
may fall this year, though analysts expect profit-taking after
the sharp rise in prices could reverse the trend.
* The December guar seed contract was locked in its
upper circuit at a record high of 6,244 rupees per 100 kg at
close.
* The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of
53.52 to the dollar on Tuesday as shrinking domestic factory
output and worries Europe's debt crisis could dampen global risk
appetite triggered a scramble for dollars.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)