MUMBAI Dec 14 India's chana futures are expected to open weak on Wednesday on prospects of higher output in the current season and some profit taking following the sharp rise in the previous session.

* The most traded January chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.18 percent at 3,303 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 3,318 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures are expected to open up on strong demand, a weak rupee, low carry-forward stocks and fears output may fall this year, though analysts expect profit-taking after the sharp rise in prices could reverse the trend.

* The December guar seed contract was locked in its upper circuit at a record high of 6,244 rupees per 100 kg at close.

* The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of 53.52 to the dollar on Tuesday as shrinking domestic factory output and worries Europe's debt crisis could dampen global risk appetite triggered a scramble for dollars. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)