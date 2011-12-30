(Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline)
MUMBAI Dec 30 India's guar seed futures
are expected to open down on profit taking and fears of the
government's intervention to curb price volatility.
* On Thursday, the guar seed for January delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed
up 1 percent at 7,345 rupees per 100 kg.
* In order to limit speculative trade, NCDEX on Monday
raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts --
the "special margin" -- third time in a month.
CHANA
Chana futures are expected to open up on buying by traders
expecting a revival of demand in January due to advent of
marriage season and a slew of local festivals, analysts said.
* The chana January contract closed up 0.54 percent
at 3,296 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)