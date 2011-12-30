(Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline)

MUMBAI Dec 30 India's guar seed futures are expected to open down on profit taking and fears of the government's intervention to curb price volatility.

* On Thursday, the guar seed for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1 percent at 7,345 rupees per 100 kg.

* In order to limit speculative trade, NCDEX on Monday raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- third time in a month.

CHANA

Chana futures are expected to open up on buying by traders expecting a revival of demand in January due to advent of marriage season and a slew of local festivals, analysts said.

* The chana January contract closed up 0.54 percent at 3,296 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)