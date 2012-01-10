MUMBAI Jan 10 India's guar futures are expected to open down on Tuesday on fears of the government's intervention to curb price volatility and some profit taking after the sharp price rise in the previous session, analysts said.

* The guar seed January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 4 percent--its maximum daily upper limit--at a new record hight of 8,207 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show-cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last, month FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.[ID:nL3E7NQ1G8

CHANA

Chana futures are expected to open up on festival demand, a decline in pulses sowing area in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season and lower stocks with traders, analysts said.

* January chana contract closed down 0.14 percent at 3,428 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indians celebrates a series of festivals in mid-January. The month also kicks off a 3-4 month long marriage season.

* Pulses sowing in the country is completed over 14.07 million hectares till Jan. 6 in the current sowing season, which begins on Oct. 1, as against 14.24 million hectares in the corresponding period, a year ago. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)