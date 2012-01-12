MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian guar futures are expected to open up on Thursday on good export demand, a decline in output and firmness in crude oil prices overseas, analysts said.

* Guar seed demand is linked to crude oil prices as guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is used as controlling agent in oil drilling.

* Around 80 percent of the total guar gum produced in the country is exported.

* Brent crude rose above $113 on Wednesday, reversing losses as a blast in Tehran added to concerns of supply disruption from Iran, overshadowing worries about demand growth due to Europe's debt crisis.

* On Wednesday, February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.96 percent at 9,012 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 9,015 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to trade rangebound as most traders are holding positions awaiting initial trends in the new crop arrivals before taking positions.

* A decline in pulses cultivation area and hopes of increase in demand during the festival season are seen offsetting low consumer demand in spot markets, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the February chana contract closed up 0.55 percent at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg

* Chana is a winter-sown crop and its harvest begins from mid-January.

* Marginal supplies from the new crop have started hitting spot markets in southern states and likely to gain momentum in next few days. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)