MUMBAI Feb 21 India's guar futures are expected to open lower on Tuesday on concerns export demand could fall as prices have rallied to steep levels, though analysts expect volatility as stocks have dwindled with dealers while fresh arrivals have been negligible.

* The March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.24 percent at 15,433 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday. The markets were closed on Monday for a religious holiday.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed earlier this month. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.

* Guar seed prices have been on a rising spree for past few months and have more-than-doubled since November. Traders fear that consuming industries would turn to using alternatives such xanthan gum and plant cellulose because of the high prices.

CHANA

Indian chana futures are likely to open down on an expected increase in supplies to spot markets from the new season crop, analysts said.

* On Saturday, the chana March contract closed up 0.85 percent at 3,451 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)