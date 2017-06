MUMBAI Nov 29India's chana futures are likely to open down on Tuesday on lacklustre demand and increase in acreage during the current rabi (winter-sowning) season, analysts said.

* On Monday, the most active chana December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.07 percent at 3,291 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are expected to open up on hopes of increase in export demand, a fall in output in the current season, and on low stocks with traders, though strong arrivals in the spot market could limit the gains, analysts said.

* The most active guar seed for December delivery closed up 0.15 percent at 5,052 rupees per 100 kg in a choppy trade in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)