MUMBAI Dec 27 Guar seed futures in India recovered after falling the maximum four percent allowed on Tuesday to trade half-a-percent up, as players still expect a lower crop and thin stocks are offsetting action by the exchange to dampen gains, analysts said.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- in an effort to limit speculative trade, as the market regulator investigates recent price spikes.

* At 3:55 p.m., the January guar seed contract on the NCDEX was at 6,997 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.71 percent.

* "Strong fundamentals are supporting a (recovery) in prices but any sharp gains are unlikely because of raised margins," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 154 rupees to 6,635 rupees per 100 kg.

* The farm department of Rajasthan state, the top producer of guar seed in the country, has estimated guar seed output in 2011 at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in 2010.

CHANA

India's chana futures were trading slightly lower as traders took profits after two straight sessions of gains, although increased demand in spot markets and lower acreage sown with the crop were seen supporting prices by the end of the session.

* At 3:57 p.m., the January chana contract on the NCDEX edged down 0.15 percent at 3,304 rupees per 100 kg. It had gained four percent -- an exchange threshold which triggers an automatic suspension -- on Monday.

* "Profit-taking is weighing on prices but prices may recover due to hopes of a pick-up in the spot demand," said Narvekar from Angel Commodities.

* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 33 rupees to 3,345 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect chana prices to touch 3,400 rupees in the short term as spot buying picks up because of demand during January, a popular time for marriages and their accompanying feasts, in India.

* In addition, there is also a smaller area under cultivation. As on Dec. 23, pulses have been sown on 13.41 million hectares as compared with 13.52 milion hectares a year ago, the government data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)