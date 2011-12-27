MUMBAI Dec 27 Guar seed futures in India
recovered after falling the maximum four percent allowed on
Tuesday to trade half-a-percent up, as players still expect a
lower crop and thin stocks are offsetting action by the exchange
to dampen gains, analysts said.
* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
has raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts
-- the "special margin" -- in an effort to limit speculative
trade, as the market regulator investigates recent price spikes.
* At 3:55 p.m., the January guar seed contract on
the NCDEX was at 6,997 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.71 percent.
* "Strong fundamentals are supporting a (recovery) in prices
but any sharp gains are unlikely because of raised margins,"
said Vedika Narvekar, analyst at Angel Commodities.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 154 rupees to
6,635 rupees per 100 kg.
* The farm department of Rajasthan state, the top producer
of guar seed in the country, has estimated guar seed output in
2011 at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes
in 2010.
CHANA
India's chana futures were trading slightly lower as traders
took profits after two straight sessions of gains, although
increased demand in spot markets and lower acreage sown with the
crop were seen supporting prices by the end of the session.
* At 3:57 p.m., the January chana contract on the
NCDEX edged down 0.15 percent at 3,304 rupees per 100 kg. It had
gained four percent -- an exchange threshold which triggers an
automatic suspension -- on Monday.
* "Profit-taking is weighing on prices but prices may
recover due to hopes of a pick-up in the spot demand," said
Narvekar from Angel Commodities.
* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 33 rupees to 3,345
rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts expect chana prices to touch 3,400 rupees in the
short term as spot buying picks up because of demand during
January, a popular time for marriages and their accompanying
feasts, in India.
* In addition, there is also a smaller area under
cultivation. As on Dec. 23, pulses have been sown on 13.41
million hectares as compared with 13.52 milion hectares a year
ago, the government data showed.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)