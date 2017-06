NEW DELHI, March 28 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) said on Wednesday it has suspended from March 27 all outstanding positions in guar gum and guar seed contracts and said these will be settled at Tuesday's closing price.

Last week, the NCDEX suspended traders from entering into new positions in these contracts.

Guar gum and guar seed prices have risen more than 10 fold in the last year.

The Indian government has asked the commodity markets regulator to investigate again volatile prices in guar gum and guar seed contracts after calls by small investors, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)