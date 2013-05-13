MUMBAI May 13 India has lifted a ban on futures trade in guar seed and guar gum, used in drilling and in hydraulic fracturing or fracking, to extract gas from shale, which has transformed energy supplies in the United States.

The market regular Forward Markets Commission suspended trading in guar futures in March 2012 after prices spiked more than 10-fold on robust overseas demand from the global shale oil and gas industry.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will start futures trading from May 14, both exchanges said in a statements late on Monday.

Initially, MCX will launch three contracts, while NCDEX will launch four contracts, they said.

India is the world's biggest producer of guar seed and gum (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar, editing by William Hardy)