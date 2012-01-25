MUMBAI Jan 25 India's Shresth Commodities & Financial Services will appeal in court against a six-month ban ordered by the commodity market regulator, a company director said on Wednesday, following a probe into "irregularities" in guar trade.

The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) formally notified late on Tuesday that it was suspending two firms -- Vinod Commodities and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services -- from trading, confirming an earlier report to Reuters from an official.

"We will file appeal against the order in Rajasthan high court," Subhash Jain told Reuters, referring to the western state where the trading firm is based.

The FMC said in a statement on Jan. 5 its investigators had found some irregularities in trading of guar and that it had issued "show cause" notices to five members.

Shresth Commodities was one of the five companies who received "show cause" notices.

Guar prices have more than doubled since November, triggering the regulatory probe and strong measures by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar volumes in India. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)