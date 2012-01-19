NEW DELHI Jan 19 Four companies have
confirmed receiving "show cause" notices from India's commodity
markets regulator in its investigation into irregularities in
futures trade in guar gum and guar seed after prices more than
doubled since November.
The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) said in a statement on
Jan. 5 its investigators found some irregularities in trading of
guar and that it had issued show cause notices to five members.
India meets about 80 percent of world demand for guar, which
is widely used in the food processing and energy industries.
Hindustan Technosol, Ganganagar Commodity Ltd, Shresth
Commodities and Financial Services, and Vinod & Company all
confirmed to Reuters they had received the notices.
Shresth Commodities and Financial Services said it had on
occasion fallen short on margin payments but there were
extenuating circumstances.
"We got a notice from the FMC on margin short fall and we
have responded to it. There are a number of occasions on which
we couldn't submit margin money due to several hiccups such as a
bank strike, non-availability of cash," said Subhas Jain at
Shresth Commodities & Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
Ganganagar Commodity Ltd also said it had fallen short on
margin payments and would meet with the regulator on Friday.
The other two companies would only say they had responded to
the FMC's notices.
The fifth company receiving "show cause" notice remains
unconfirmed.
The "show cause" notices offer recipients an opportunity to
defend their actions. The FMC said in the Jan. 5 statement it
had also asked 30 other entities to provide additional
documents.
"If there are any sharp price rises, this doesn't mean that
there is a scam," Ramesh Abhishek, the FMC chairman, told
Reuters.
"Speculation is the essential part of the futures market and
there is no question of no speculation. The idea is to control
excessive speculation."
The NCDEX exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent
of guar volumes in India, has increased the deposit needed to
buy contracts in the commodity and suspended fresh positions in
the January contract after the FMC probe failed to cool the
market.
Buyers now have to deposit 60 percent of the contract value
before trading -- a requirement known as a "special margin".
While some traders have pointed to fundamentals such as
strong export demand, low carry forward stocks and a decline in
output for the jump in prices, the FMC and the NCDEX initiated
investigations on the sharp rise in prices after other players
