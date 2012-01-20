(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)

By Meenakshi Sharma

NEW DELHI Jan 19 Four companies have confirmed receiving "show cause" notices from India's commodity markets regulator in its investigation into irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed after prices more than doubled since November.

The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) said in a statement on Jan. 5 its investigators found some irregularities in trading of guar and that it had issued show cause notices to five members. For details see:

www.fmc.gov.in/docs/press%20note/Press%20Release-%20Guar.pdf.

India meets about 80 percent of world demand for guar, which is widely used in the food processing and energy industries.

Hindustan Technosol, Ganganagar Commodity Ltd, Shresth Commodities and Financial Services, and Vinod & Company all confirmed to Reuters they had received the notices.

Shresth Commodities and Financial Services said it had on occasion fallen short on margin payments but there were extenuating circumstances.

"We got a notice from the FMC on margin short fall and we have responded to it. There are a number of occasions on which we couldn't submit margin money due to several hiccups such as a bank strike, non-availability of cash," said Subhas Jain at Shresth Commodities & Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Ganganagar Commodity Ltd also said it had fallen short on margin payments and would meet with the regulator on Friday.

The other two companies would only say they had responded to the FMC's notices.

The fifth company receiving "show cause" notice remains unconfirmed.

The "show cause" notices offer recipients an opportunity to defend their actions. The FMC said in the Jan. 5 statement it had also asked 30 other entities to provide additional documents.

"If there are any sharp price rises, this doesn't mean that there is a scam," Ramesh Abhishek, the FMC chairman, told Reuters.

"Speculation is the essential part of the futures market and there is no question of no speculation. The idea is to control excessive speculation."

The NCDEX exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar volumes in India, has increased the deposit needed to buy contracts in the commodity and suspended fresh positions in the January contract after the FMC probe failed to cool the market.

Buyers now have to deposit 60 percent of the contract value before trading -- a requirement known as a "special margin".

While some traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong export demand, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output for the jump in prices, the FMC and the NCDEX initiated investigations on the sharp rise in prices after other players complained the increases were out of proportion. (Additional reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anthony Barker)