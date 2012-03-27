MUMBAI, March 27 The Indian government has asked the commodity markets regulator to investigate again volatile prices in guar gum and guar seed contracts after calls by small investors, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister K.V. Thomas told TV channel Zee Business on Tuesday.

"Whatever issues have been raised by (small investors' body) Assocham and some MPs ... will be seriously examined by our ministry and appropriate action taken," Thomas said.

The Forward Markets Regulator (FMC), a regulatory authority overseen by Thomas' ministry, has already closed a first investigation into irregularities in trade after sudden price rises in guar contracts triggered complaints of manipulation.

The FMC suspended three members of exchanges from trading in commodities for up to one year on charges of irregularities in trade.

Assocham demanded a probe into alleged rigging of guar seed and guar gum prices when it approached the ministry on March 19, Thomas said.

Guar gum and guar seed prices have risen more than 10 fold in the last year.

Low stocks, a decline in production and higher export demand have all been cited as factors in guar gains.

Surging crude oil prices have make it profitable for U.S. drilling companies to opt for hydraulic fracturing, boosting demand for guar gum which is a by-product of guar used as sealant in the process.

That has supported guar prices even though demand from other consuming industries such as textile, paper making, food and explosives, has declined, traders say.

Guar seed, or cluster beans, a summer sown crop, is planted in June and July, mostly in rain-fed semi-arid areas of India and harvested in October to November. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)