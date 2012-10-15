MUMBAI Oct 15 India's commodity markets
regulator is expected to allow relisting of guar futures due to
a sharp decline in prices and expected higher output as farmers
expanded the area under cultivation, a source close to the
development and industry sources said.
In late March, local commodity exchanges had halted trading
in guar futures amid a regulatory inquiry after prices soared
more than 10-fold.
An advisory committee will meet the market regulator on
Tuesday and give recommendations on the relisting of guar
futures.
"We have received lots of requests from farmers and members.
I feel members (of the advisory committee) are also positively
trying for the relisting," said an official from the Forward
Markets Commission on condition of anonymity.
Commodity futures trade, which started about nine years ago
in India, has witnessed bans and relistings of various farm
products such as wheat, chana and sugar after excessive
speculation, on the recommendation of the regulator. Other
agri-commodities like tur, urad and rice are yet to get
relisted.
"The ban on guar could be lifted because of an expected
higher output and a sharp fall in prices," said B.D. Agarwal,
managing director of Vikas WSP, India's largest
producer of guar gum.
India could turn in a bumper crop of guar this year as a
revival in the monsoon is likely to help yields and more farmers
plant the seed, lured by the high prices it fetched early this
year on strong demand from the global shale oil and gas
industry.
"From time to time we are providing our inputs to the
regulator and are ready to start as soon as we get a nod from
them," said Vijay Kumar, chief business officer of the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
Guar production is expected to be higher than last year
because of an increase in the cultivated area, Kumar said.
India is the world's largest producer and exporter of guar
gum, meeting 80 percent of global demand.
On Monday, at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed
prices dropped to 10,000 rupees per 100 kg from a high of 30,000
rupees reached in March.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)