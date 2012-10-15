MUMBAI Oct 15 India's commodity markets regulator is expected to allow relisting of guar futures due to a sharp decline in prices and expected higher output as farmers expanded the area under cultivation, a source close to the development and industry sources said.

In late March, local commodity exchanges had halted trading in guar futures amid a regulatory inquiry after prices soared more than 10-fold.

An advisory committee will meet the market regulator on Tuesday and give recommendations on the relisting of guar futures.

"We have received lots of requests from farmers and members. I feel members (of the advisory committee) are also positively trying for the relisting," said an official from the Forward Markets Commission on condition of anonymity.

Commodity futures trade, which started about nine years ago in India, has witnessed bans and relistings of various farm products such as wheat, chana and sugar after excessive speculation, on the recommendation of the regulator. Other agri-commodities like tur, urad and rice are yet to get relisted.

"The ban on guar could be lifted because of an expected higher output and a sharp fall in prices," said B.D. Agarwal, managing director of Vikas WSP, India's largest producer of guar gum.

India could turn in a bumper crop of guar this year as a revival in the monsoon is likely to help yields and more farmers plant the seed, lured by the high prices it fetched early this year on strong demand from the global shale oil and gas industry.

"From time to time we are providing our inputs to the regulator and are ready to start as soon as we get a nod from them," said Vijay Kumar, chief business officer of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Guar production is expected to be higher than last year because of an increase in the cultivated area, Kumar said.

India is the world's largest producer and exporter of guar gum, meeting 80 percent of global demand.

On Monday, at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed prices dropped to 10,000 rupees per 100 kg from a high of 30,000 rupees reached in March. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)