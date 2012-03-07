(Adds details, quotes)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's National
Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has cancelled
August and September expiry contracts of guar seed and gum to
avoid default in deliveries due to dwindling stocks, it said in
a statement on Wednesday.
The exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent of
guar volumes in India, is currently running five contracts in
guar seed and gum and the next contract to be launched would be
the October expiry.
"Most of the crop has been consumed and exported. Carry over
stocks are very low and we believe there could be the
possibility of lack of availability of stocks," said Vijay
Kumar, chief business officer of NCDEX, after the exchange
issued a statement.
"It will affect the deliveries. You need to have enough
stocks to deliver," he added.
Guar contracts have compulsory delivery option where sellers
have to give mandatory delivery to the buyers.
Penalties are imposed if sellers fail to deliver. The
minimum penalty for a single lot of guar seed (10 tonnes) would
be around 66,000 rupees ($1,300) based on Wednesday's price.
Kumar said it is very rare in guar to have low carry over
stocks.
The export of guar gum, a by-product of guar seed used as
sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to
670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes in the same
period a year earlier, latest government data showed.
Stocks of guar seed and guar gum at the exchange warehouse
have fallen more than 40 percent to 49,372 tonnes and 12,969
tonnes respectively from a year ago.
"They have cancelled the launch of August and September due
to fear of default in deliveries. By the end of September the
new crop will start arriving in the markets and this will ensure
smooth delivery," said Dinesh Somani, research head at
Intellitrade & Monetary Services, an advisory firm.
Guar seed prices have more than tripled over the past three
months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and
lower carry forward stocks.
In an effort to curb surging guar prices, the exchange had
earlier levied a total special margin of 50 percent for buy-side
contracts and 10 percent on short positions.
($1 = 50.3650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)