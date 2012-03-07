(Adds details, quotes)

MUMBAI, March 7 India's National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has cancelled August and September expiry contracts of guar seed and gum to avoid default in deliveries due to dwindling stocks, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exchange, which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar volumes in India, is currently running five contracts in guar seed and gum and the next contract to be launched would be the October expiry.

"Most of the crop has been consumed and exported. Carry over stocks are very low and we believe there could be the possibility of lack of availability of stocks," said Vijay Kumar, chief business officer of NCDEX, after the exchange issued a statement.

"It will affect the deliveries. You need to have enough stocks to deliver," he added.

Guar contracts have compulsory delivery option where sellers have to give mandatory delivery to the buyers.

Penalties are imposed if sellers fail to deliver. The minimum penalty for a single lot of guar seed (10 tonnes) would be around 66,000 rupees ($1,300) based on Wednesday's price.

Kumar said it is very rare in guar to have low carry over stocks.

The export of guar gum, a by-product of guar seed used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, latest government data showed.

Stocks of guar seed and guar gum at the exchange warehouse have fallen more than 40 percent to 49,372 tonnes and 12,969 tonnes respectively from a year ago.

"They have cancelled the launch of August and September due to fear of default in deliveries. By the end of September the new crop will start arriving in the markets and this will ensure smooth delivery," said Dinesh Somani, research head at Intellitrade & Monetary Services, an advisory firm.

Guar seed prices have more than tripled over the past three months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower carry forward stocks.

In an effort to curb surging guar prices, the exchange had earlier levied a total special margin of 50 percent for buy-side contracts and 10 percent on short positions.

($1 = 50.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)