By Deepak Sharma
MUMBAI, July 25 India's production of guar seed,
crucial for the global shale energy industry, is likely to fall
this year as scant rains in key growing areas curb sowing in
June and July, state government officials and traders said on
Wednesday.
Farmers in India were planning to sow a third more land with
guar seed to take advantage of record high prices for guar gum,
driven by soaring demand from the shale oil and gas industry
where it is widely used in the fracking process.
"For planting guar seed, we need a minimum 40 millimetres of
rains but in western Rajashtan, which is the key growing region,
we got very little rain," D.S. Yadav, deputy director of
statistics at the state farm department, told Reuters.
So far, monsoon rains in western Rajasthan have been 55
percent lower than long-term averages in the monsoon season
which started on June 1, data on the weather department's
website showed.
The two northern states of Rajasthan and Haryana account for
more than 90 percent of guar acreage in India, which provides
more than 80 percent of the world's supplies.
Guar planting typically takes place in June and July and in
Rajasthan it is likely at the most to reach 3 million hectares,
the same as last year. In neighbouring Haryana, which received
rains nearly 70 percent below average, it is likely to fall.
Guar seed sowing has so far covered around 1 million
hectares in Rajasthan as against 1.3 million at this point a
year ago, while in Haryana 180,000 hectares have been sown as
against 215,000 hectares in 2011, farm ministry data showed.
NO RESPITE NEAR TERM FROM HIGHER PRICES
"Overall, it looks that production of guar is likely to fall
this year but it's difficult to predict the quantum," said B.D.
Agrawal, chairman and managing director of Vikas WSP,
India's only listed guar gum processor.
"Lower production could keep prices firm for some time and
there will be no respite for consuming industries in the near
future."
Farmers in other states such as Punjab and Gujarat had also
attempted to grow guar in additional areas but had little
success due to lack of rainfall and heatwave conditions, as well
as other factors, Agrawal said.
Earlier this year, buoyant overseas demand created acute
shortages of guar seed and pushed prices to record highs. The
rise was so dramatic that it forced the Indian commodities
market regulator to suspend futures trading.
"Farmers have purchased seed at very high prices and are not
willing to sow it until they see good rains and it is also
impacting the sowing," said Yadav.
"We need one or two good spells of rain before sowing guar
seed, which I bought at very high price at 600 rupees a kg,"
said Vivek Saharan, a farmer based in Sriganganagar district of
Rajasthan state.
Farmers bought high-yielding-quality guar seeds from traders
at hefty premiums, hoping that they could get bumper harvest of
the plants, which each yield hundreds of the tiny seeds.
Some farmers had planted guar seed at least a month ahead of
normal as they hoped to take advantage of high prices, but
heatwaves in July in northern Indian states had damaged the
crop, said Yadav.
Prices for the harvested guar seeds, which fell more than 60
percent in the first two weeks of June to 11,000 rupees per 100
kg on expectations of higher production, have now risen to
18,000 rupees in local spot markets as rainfall fell short,
Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan said.
Guar seed, grown primarily in the Thar Desert which spreads
across four states, is sown in June and July and harvested in
October and November.
(Additional reporting by Vikas Vasudeva in CHANDIGARH; Editing
