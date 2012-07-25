* Prices are rising on concerns over lower rains

MUMBAI, July 25 India's production of guar seed, crucial for the global shale energy industry, is likely to fall this year as scant rains in key growing areas curb sowing in June and July, state government officials and traders said on Wednesday.

Farmers in India were planning to sow a third more land with guar seed to take advantage of record high prices for guar gum, driven by soaring demand from the shale oil and gas industry where it is widely used in the fracking process.

"For planting guar seed, we need a minimum 40 millimetres of rains but in western Rajashtan, which is the key growing region, we got very little rain," D.S. Yadav, deputy director of statistics at the state farm department, told Reuters.

So far, monsoon rains in western Rajasthan have been 55 percent lower than long-term averages in the monsoon season which started on June 1, data on the weather department's website showed.

The two northern states of Rajasthan and Haryana account for more than 90 percent of guar acreage in India, which provides more than 80 percent of the world's supplies.

Guar planting typically takes place in June and July and in Rajasthan it is likely at the most to reach 3 million hectares, the same as last year. In neighbouring Haryana, which received rains nearly 70 percent below average, it is likely to fall.

Guar seed sowing has so far covered around 1 million hectares in Rajasthan as against 1.3 million at this point a year ago, while in Haryana 180,000 hectares have been sown as against 215,000 hectares in 2011, farm ministry data showed.

NO RESPITE NEAR TERM FROM HIGHER PRICES

"Overall, it looks that production of guar is likely to fall this year but it's difficult to predict the quantum," said B.D. Agrawal, chairman and managing director of Vikas WSP, India's only listed guar gum processor.

"Lower production could keep prices firm for some time and there will be no respite for consuming industries in the near future."

Farmers in other states such as Punjab and Gujarat had also attempted to grow guar in additional areas but had little success due to lack of rainfall and heatwave conditions, as well as other factors, Agrawal said.

Earlier this year, buoyant overseas demand created acute shortages of guar seed and pushed prices to record highs. The rise was so dramatic that it forced the Indian commodities market regulator to suspend futures trading.

"Farmers have purchased seed at very high prices and are not willing to sow it until they see good rains and it is also impacting the sowing," said Yadav.

"We need one or two good spells of rain before sowing guar seed, which I bought at very high price at 600 rupees a kg," said Vivek Saharan, a farmer based in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan state.

Farmers bought high-yielding-quality guar seeds from traders at hefty premiums, hoping that they could get bumper harvest of the plants, which each yield hundreds of the tiny seeds.

Some farmers had planted guar seed at least a month ahead of normal as they hoped to take advantage of high prices, but heatwaves in July in northern Indian states had damaged the crop, said Yadav.

Prices for the harvested guar seeds, which fell more than 60 percent in the first two weeks of June to 11,000 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of higher production, have now risen to 18,000 rupees in local spot markets as rainfall fell short, Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan said.

Guar seed, grown primarily in the Thar Desert which spreads across four states, is sown in June and July and harvested in October and November. (Additional reporting by Vikas Vasudeva in CHANDIGARH; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)