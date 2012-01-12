MUMBAI Jan 12 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has reduced open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts, effective Jan. 21, a move aimed at reducing speculation and volatility in the agri commodity after alleged irregularities.

The exchange has reduced the open interest limit on near month guar seed contract for members to 4,000 metric tonnes and 800 metric tonnes for clients, down 20 percent from the earlier levels, the NCDEX said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"Traders are expected to reduce their positions in guar in a phased manner till Jan. 21... they have a lot of time and there won't be any panic," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

On an aggregate basis for all the guar seed contracts, open interest limit have been reduced to 12,000 metric tonnes from the earlier 15,000 metric tonnes for members, while for clients position have been reduced to 2,400 tonnes, from the earlier 3,000 tonnes.

The commodity markets regulator has been investigating the sudden price rise in guar contracts due to alleged irregularities and had issued show cause notices to five members and 30 other entities last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)