MUMBAI Dec 16 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has levied a special margin of 10 percent on long side contracts of guar gum and seed, effective Dec. 19, the second such move this week to keep a lid on soaring prices.

Guar prices have risen due to robust export demand amid depleting stocks and estimated lower output.

The most active guar seed January contract has risen more than 50 percent since November while guar gum January contract rose 54 percent.

The exchange levied a special margin on long side contracts of guar seed and guar gum on Dec. 13, taking the margin total to 20 percent.

