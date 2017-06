MUMBAI Dec 26 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a special margin of 10 percent on long side contracts of guar gum and seed effective from Tuesday to check soaring prices, it said on its website on Monday.

This is the third such move in a month, after similar levies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, taking the margin total to 30 percent.

Regulator Forward Market Commisssion has sent teams to the leading trading centres to probe the spike in prices of guar seed and guar gum on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) as well as spot markets. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)