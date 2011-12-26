* FMC says investigating team sent to major guar seed
producing centres
* Report from the team expected this week
(Adds quote, prices)
By Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI, Dec 26 India's National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has again raised the deposit
required on guar gum and seed contracts as it tries to limit
speculative trade, its website said, as the market regulator
investigates recent price spikes.
"We have sent the team two days back to the major
guar seed producing states. The team members are in the field
and the report is expected by this week," Ramesh Abhishek,
chairman of the Forward Market Commission (FMC) told Reuters by
telephone.
The NCDEX, where guar gum and seed contracts trade
contributes more than 30 percent of total volumes, has now
raised the deposit -- or "special margin" -- to 30 percent of
the contract value in the space of a month.
Guar seed contracts had the highest volume of trade on the
NCDEX between Dec. 1 to 15.
"Tools have been used to try to reduce the volatility in
guar prices. Today also we raised the special margin by 10
percent in consultation with the FMC, so that only genuine
traders could participate," Vijay Kumar, chief business officer
of the NCDEX, told Reuters.
The exchange levied a special margin of 10 percent
previously on Dec. 9 and again on Dec. 16.
The margin hike helped push prices down on Monday,
with guar seed ending 3.61 percent lower at 6,976 rupees
per 100 kg while guar gum closed at 23,042 rupees per
100 kg, down 3.55 percent.
Guar seed and guar gum prices have more than
doubled since the beginning of May 2011, when farmers started
preparations for the sowing season that starts end-June and
lasts until August.
There have been media reports suggesting speculative trade
was behind the sharp gains, but both the NCDEX and the FMC
regulator have said the moves were backed by fundamentals.
Last week, Abhishek had told Reuters the FMC had asked the
exchange to monitor the market closely, especially the buying
side.
"Some members of the (NCDEX) have been sent to the key
trading centres to know what is happening and to explore the
physical side," said Kumar.
Kumar said on Friday there was no speculation in
guar trade and that prices were rising in line with the physical
market.
Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is mostly used as a
controlling agent in crude oil drilling. It is also used in
other industries such as textiles, paper, healthcare and
explosives.
Industry body the Indian Guar Gum Manufacturers' Association
has called for a 50 percent special margin on the buy and sell
positions of guar seed and guar gum contracts to control the
volatility in prices.
"Speculators have entered in guar trade seeing huge profits.
We have asked the market regulator to monitor the trade in guar
so that only genuine traders should trade," said Purshotam
Hissaria, president of the association.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)