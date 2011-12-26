* FMC says investigating team sent to major guar seed producing centres

* Report from the team expected this week (Adds quote, prices)

By Meenakshi Sharma

MUMBAI, Dec 26 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has again raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts as it tries to limit speculative trade, its website said, as the market regulator investigates recent price spikes.

"We have sent the team two days back to the major guar seed producing states. The team members are in the field and the report is expected by this week," Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Market Commission (FMC) told Reuters by telephone.

The NCDEX, where guar gum and seed contracts trade contributes more than 30 percent of total volumes, has now raised the deposit -- or "special margin" -- to 30 percent of the contract value in the space of a month.

Guar seed contracts had the highest volume of trade on the NCDEX between Dec. 1 to 15.

"Tools have been used to try to reduce the volatility in guar prices. Today also we raised the special margin by 10 percent in consultation with the FMC, so that only genuine traders could participate," Vijay Kumar, chief business officer of the NCDEX, told Reuters.

The exchange levied a special margin of 10 percent previously on Dec. 9 and again on Dec. 16.

The margin hike helped push prices down on Monday, with guar seed ending 3.61 percent lower at 6,976 rupees per 100 kg while guar gum closed at 23,042 rupees per 100 kg, down 3.55 percent.

Guar seed and guar gum prices have more than doubled since the beginning of May 2011, when farmers started preparations for the sowing season that starts end-June and lasts until August.

There have been media reports suggesting speculative trade was behind the sharp gains, but both the NCDEX and the FMC regulator have said the moves were backed by fundamentals.

Last week, Abhishek had told Reuters the FMC had asked the exchange to monitor the market closely, especially the buying side.

"Some members of the (NCDEX) have been sent to the key trading centres to know what is happening and to explore the physical side," said Kumar.

Kumar said on Friday there was no speculation in guar trade and that prices were rising in line with the physical market.

Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling. It is also used in other industries such as textiles, paper, healthcare and explosives.

Industry body the Indian Guar Gum Manufacturers' Association has called for a 50 percent special margin on the buy and sell positions of guar seed and guar gum contracts to control the volatility in prices.

"Speculators have entered in guar trade seeing huge profits. We have asked the market regulator to monitor the trade in guar so that only genuine traders should trade," said Purshotam Hissaria, president of the association. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)