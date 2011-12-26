MUMBAI Dec 26 Guar seed futures in India slid as much as they can -- four percent -- on Monday after a hike in the deposit on buy contracts aimed at curbing volatility, analysts said.

The market regulator has started to investigate a recent surge in prices.

* At 3:13 p.m., the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was at 6,948 rupees per 100 kg, down four percent.

* The NCDEX has again raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- as it tries to limit speculative trade, its website said, as the market regulator investigates recent price spikes.

* This is the third such move in a month, after similar levies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, taking the margin total to 30 percent on contracts to buy.

* "Sentiment turned bearish due to an investigation conducted by the market regulator to check the price rise. Selling pressure is expected to mount on guar and prices may touch 6,650 rupees by tomorrow," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst with Kotak Commodities.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed plunged 481.5 rupees to 6,530 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures rose as traders chose to cover short positions after prices fell more than six percent last week while increased demand in spot markets from millers and lower stocks added support, analysts said.

* At 3:13 p.m., the January chana contract on the NCDEX was up 3.80 percent at 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Millers are stocking at these prices on hopes of increased demand in coming days. Demand in chana is expected to pick up after Jan. 15, due to the start of the marriage season," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.

* January is a popular time for marriages in India.

* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 86 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect chana prices to touch 3,400 rupees in the short term as spot buying picks up and there is a smaller area under cultivation.

* As on Dec. 23, pulses have been sown on 13.41 million hectares as compared with 13.52 milion hectares a year ago, the government data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)