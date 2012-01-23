Jan 23 India's National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.

The NCDEX already has a 60 percent special margin on buy positions of all existing guar contracts. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)