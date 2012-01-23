(Adds quote, details, background)

Jan 23 India's National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has levied a special deposit of 10 percent on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts effective Jan. 25, which analysts see as a move aimed at restricting sell positions.

"There was a huge difference between short side and long side. Majority were preferring to sell in this," said Badruddin Khan, assistant vice-president - research, Angel Commodities.

To square off a position, either a trader has to buy in futures or in spot, resulting in higher volatility.

The imposition of special margin on short contracts of guar is the latest step in a series of measures taken to curb volatility and alleged price speculation.

The NCDEX already has a 60 percent special margin on buy positions of all existing guar contracts.

The exchange reduced open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21. .

The commodity markets regulator has been investigating the sudden price rise in guar contracts on complaints of alleged irregularities and issued show cause notices to five members and 30 other entities.