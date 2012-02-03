MUMBAI Feb 3 The National Commodities
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has reduced the special cash
margin to 40 percent from the earlier 60 percent and levied a
new special margin of 10 percent on long positions of all guar
gum and guar seed contracts.
The total special margin on the long side is now 50 percent
inclusive of the cash margin, effective Feb. 7, the exchange
said in a statement late Friday.
The special margin on short positions of guar gum and seed
remains unchanged at 10 percent.
For details click here%20Margin%20on%20Guar%20Gum%20and%20Guar%20Seed%2003022012.pdf
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)