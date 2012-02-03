MUMBAI Feb 3 The National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has reduced the special cash margin to 40 percent from the earlier 60 percent and levied a new special margin of 10 percent on long positions of all guar gum and guar seed contracts.

The total special margin on the long side is now 50 percent inclusive of the cash margin, effective Feb. 7, the exchange said in a statement late Friday.

The special margin on short positions of guar gum and seed remains unchanged at 10 percent.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)