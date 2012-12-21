JAIPUR, India Dec 21 Guar seed output in India's top producing Rajasthan state is estimated to fall 11 percent to 1.65 million tonnes in 2012/13 as adverse weather trimmed yields, a government official said, dashing hopes that prices of guar seed and gum would moderate.

Industrial guar gum is used in drilling and in hydraulic fracturing or fracking, to extract gas from shale, which has transformed energy supplies, notably in the United States.

"Production estimates for guar seed for this season is 1.65 million tonnes, which is about 200,000 tonnes less than the previous season," J.S. Sandhu, chief statistical officer of the Rajasthan farm department, told Reuters.

Guar seed yield is expected to be 550 kg per hectare in 2012/13 against 570 kg a year ago as late arrival of the monsoon in key producing areas like Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Churu hurt productivity, he said.

Farmers in Rajasthan, which accounts for 80 percent of India's total output, had raised acreage under the crop after prices hit a record high earlier this year.

India is the world's largest producer and exporter of guar gum, supplying 80 percent of global demand. (Reporting by Veer Sain; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)