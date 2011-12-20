MUMBAI Dec 20 India's guar seed futures are expected to open up on Tuesday due to good export demand, the rupee's weakness, low carry forward stocks with traders and a decline in output in the current season, analysts said.

* On Monday, the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose their maximum upper daily limit of 4 percent to close at 6,497 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar price has been on a rising curve and has nearly doubled since September.

* However, there was decline on Friday and Saturday on imposition of a 10 percent special margin by NCDEX.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open up due to buying by traders expecting an increase in demand in the winter months and on fears of a fall in acreage this year, analysts said.

* The January chana contract closed up 0.88 percent at 3,278 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Chana sowing in western Mahararshtra state and southern Karnataka has been slow and could see a drop in acreage, traders say. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)