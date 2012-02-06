MUMBAI Feb 6 India's guar seed futures are expected to open higher on Monday on strong demand from the United States supported by a lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets and low carryover stocks.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 3.24 percent higher at 12,495 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil and natural gas drilling. It is also used as a thickening agent in various sectors such as food, textiles and pharmaceuticals.

* Guar seed prices have doubled since November. Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum and could switch to other alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose, which are widely available.

CHANA

Chana futures in India could fall on increased supplies from the new season crop in spot markets and on low consumer demand typical of the winter season, though expectations of a decline in output due to a lower acreage can help reverse the trend.

* The February chana contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.70 percent at 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* The new season crops from the key western state of Maharashtra and southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have started arriving in the markets.

* Demand for chana usually wanes in winter months on availability of fresh vegetables. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)