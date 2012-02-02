MUMBAI Feb 2 India's commodity markets regulator has suspended Hindustan Technosol from trading over irregularities in guar trade, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange said in a statement on their website on Thursday.

Hindustan Technosol was one of the five companies that had been served with "show cause" notices in connection with an investigation into irregularities in guar trade.

The Forward Markets Commission(FMC)has suspended Hindustan Technosol--which has membership with National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange, National Multi Commodity Exchange and ACEL--for six months from trading in commodities.

The commission had earlier suspended Vinod & Company and Shresth Commodities and Financial Services for one year and six months respectively.

The FMC said in a statement on Jan. 5 its investigators had found some irregularities in trading of guar and that it had issued "show cause" notices to five members.

Link: www.fmc.gov.in/docs/press%20note/Press%20Release-%20Guar.pdf.

Guar prices have more than doubled since November, triggering the regulatory probe and strong measures by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar volumes in India.

To calm the market, NCDEX raised the special cash margins to 60 percent on the buy side and reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts.

NCDEX also levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)